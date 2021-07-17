Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2366
2021-07-17 near merge
Another one from yesterday, "my" puddle (in perfect condition) nearly merges with the lake, that slowly floods the promenade. So I got a good reflection,... of the spirited walkers, using this small
strip of "dry land".
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
2526
photos
430
followers
60
following
648% complete
View this month »
2359
2360
2361
2362
2363
2364
2365
2366
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
16th July 2021 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plane tree
,
mw-puddle
,
my puddle
,
mw-21
KV
ace
Incredible. Super fav.
July 17th, 2021
Kate
ace
Outstanding capture
July 17th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close