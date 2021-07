... soul food.Transforming sugar into caramel,... to have the base for a Tarte Tatin. I love this colour and how sugar turns into this sweet mass.Later I add butter, then the apples (and in this case pears), and the last step is the dough. And if done everything right, it is no problem to overturn the tarte and having those delicous caramel soaked fruits on top.Meanwhile in Switzerland, all tarte is gone,... but there are some happy souls.Here an earlier pic auf a finished tarte. https://365project.org/mona65/365/2016-04-02