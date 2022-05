2022-05-12 the veil

The shed on our neighbours farm is covered in wisteria flowers. I wish you could smell and hear this photo. Buzzing bees and insects all around and the smell is strong but not overpowering, as this plant has a sweet, and not very musky bouquet.



* still working on a replacement device, my ingineer hubby set up for me. It seems the graphic card and the screen have conked out, at the same time.