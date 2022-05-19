Sign up
Photo 2636
2022-05-19 steep marshes
Our steep marshes are in full bloom. I love the whole family of cotton-grasses (we call them wool-grass) and also the very common marsh orchids.
From 22.05.2022, but I placed it in an empty spot, I have due to hardware issues.
19th May 2022
19th May 22
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
Tags
marsh
,
mw-22
