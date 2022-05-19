Previous
2022-05-19 steep marshes by mona65
2022-05-19 steep marshes

Our steep marshes are in full bloom. I love the whole family of cotton-grasses (we call them wool-grass) and also the very common marsh orchids.

From 22.05.2022, but I placed it in an empty spot, I have due to hardware issues.
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Mona

