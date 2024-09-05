Previous
2024-09-05 heuchera heaven by mona65
2024-09-05 heuchera heaven

Our pet grasshopper nymph, nestled in my Heuchera plant all summer, steadily munching away. Got any creative name suggestions? 😉
5th September 2024

Mona

