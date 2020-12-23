Previous
Moon by monicac
Photo 603

Moon

Yesterday's moon. SOOC, except for a crop.
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Monica

@monicac
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Great details.
December 23rd, 2020  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
December 23rd, 2020  
