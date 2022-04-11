Previous
Next
Teo by monicac
Photo 1077

Teo

Teo had a fantastic time at the sculpture exhibition. Not that he paid any attention to the sculptures, but it was a new place full of new scents, people and dogs.
11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
295% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
How cute is Teo!
April 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise