Almodóvar del Río's Castle
Almodóvar del Río’s Castle

If you are a fan of A Game of Thrones, you might recognise Highgarden, seat of House Tyrell.
It’s a very interesting castle to visit, and it’s great that they show you where different scenes were shot.
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

Monica

