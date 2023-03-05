Previous
Fireworks by monicac
Fireworks

These people are taking part in a parade I went to yesterday. They are dressed as fireworks - such easy costumes, but the result was impressive!
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Willa Martin
Cool! I like these!
March 5th, 2023  
Ingrid ace
I love this costume idea! Great and colorful photo too!
March 5th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I love the colors.
March 5th, 2023  
