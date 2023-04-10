Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1440
Roman Aqueduct in Segovia
The Romans built this aqueduct more than 2000 years ago to bring water into the city and surrounding farms. It’s still in top shape, although not in use any more. I very seriously doubt that anything we build now will be still up in 2000 years.
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1440
photos
57
followers
52
following
394% complete
View this month »
1433
1434
1435
1436
1437
1438
1439
1440
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
10th April 2023 6:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Michelle
Lovely capture of this amazing architecture
April 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close