Previous
Next
Roman Aqueduct in Segovia by monicac
Photo 1440

Roman Aqueduct in Segovia

The Romans built this aqueduct more than 2000 years ago to bring water into the city and surrounding farms. It’s still in top shape, although not in use any more. I very seriously doubt that anything we build now will be still up in 2000 years.
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
394% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Michelle
Lovely capture of this amazing architecture
April 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise