City of Arts and Sciences by monicac
City of Arts and Sciences

This morning I went to the City of Arts and Sciences to try out my new lens, and I'm pretty happy with it - I've taken a lot of photos,a nd it has behaved very well.
Here we have the Hemisfèric (on the right) and the Palau de les Arts on the left.
The Hemisfèric is an IMAX cinema, and it was built to reflect on the water and look like a giant eye. The "lids" open and close; they usually open in the summer to let in air.
The Palau de les Arts is our opera house; lots of concerts and operas are performed there.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture and interesting looking architecture.
January 4th, 2024  
