El capellà de les Roques

On Corpus Christi day, there is a parade in the morning called "Invitation parade". This is the main character: a priest whose job is to invite every one to take part in the festivities. He is a real priest, and has done a fantastic job this year. He has explained all the events that are taking place today, not just the strictly religious ones, so that people are more likely to join some. And he seemed to be really enjoying his role, which is really nice (but not always the case, the priest who did it in previous years seemed to be under duress, poor man).