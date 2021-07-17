Previous
The smell by monikozi
Did you ever stop and smell the cucumber flowers?
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

moni kozi

Lesley ace
Ooh how pretty they are. Do they smell of cucumber?
July 17th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
@tinley23 Oh no! They have a most divine perfume! Quite unexpected.
July 17th, 2021  
leggzy
No, but it sounds like I should! Lovely capture
July 17th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Haven't caught the scent of one in years. Lovely shot! You're going to have lots of cucumbers. =)
July 17th, 2021  
