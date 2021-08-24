Previous
Next
You never know by monikozi
Photo 420

You never know

Some days ago, I came across this hairstylist's sign, in sharp contrast with this joyful trio https://365project.org/bkbinthecity/365/2021-08-15
I really like how rusty and overgrown with weed this is, but I fail to match it to a hairstylist :)
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
115% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise