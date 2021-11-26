Previous
Turquoise 5 by monikozi
Turquoise 5

The colour from the tube is intuitively the one on the left :D
The one on the right hand is called bluish green from Sonnet
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
