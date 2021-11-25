Sign up
Photo 510
Turquoise 4
I don't usually take part in the collage challenge, because I suck at it. But this time, there are so far only two entries. So I invite you to join today (the last day) the challenge with the theme shapes. I intended mine to be rectangles.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45749/shapes-collage-challenge-(mfpiac-107)
The turquoise is in the background :D :D :D
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
Tags
mfpiac107
