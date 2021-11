Turquoise 6

They don't do these any more. Scânteia means 'the spark' and it used to be the name of the main newspaper in the country.

This almanac is dated not very long ago: the year I was born. I bought it in a second-hand bookstore. Because of 1975 and because bluish-turquoiseish. The cover is more on the bluish side, but does anyone care?

I had a hard time taking this photo. I find it quite difficult to shoot a book.