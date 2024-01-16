Previous
Eden in the morning light. by mortmanphotography
9 / 365

Eden in the morning light.

Had our annual holiday and will present some of the snaps from the trip. No sunshine here although the water was lovely - you can see here that I tried to capture the light from the sunrise...no sunrise makes it even harder.
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Mark

@mortmanphotography
