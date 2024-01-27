Previous
In the shadows of greatness by mortmanphotography
12 / 365

In the shadows of greatness

Quote comes to mind......
“Young people need models, not critics".
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Mark

@mortmanphotography
3% complete

