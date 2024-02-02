nurse profile copy

This cool artwork by Cam Scale in Devenish is like a big thank-you to the awesome folks from the town who joined the military. The silos, which used to show off how great the local farmers are, now tell a story about the people who served in the military. It's part of the Northeast Victoria Silo Art Trail, and in Devenish, Cam Scale made three huge paintings to honour the locals who served in the military.

One of the paintings has been modified through my photographic skills is a picture of a nurse from World War 1, and it's super impressive. This kind of art means a lot to me as I have a connection to the military because my great Uncle was in World War 1, and my dad served in the navy during the Korean War. It's like a cool way to remember and appreciate the people who sacrificed their lives for our country

