Previous
I spy by mortmanphotography
14 / 365

I spy

“ I spy from the kitchen looking up ”

"I spotted my daughter from the kitchen, looking down! 📸 This week's photo challenge is all about snapping pics 'From Below.' Try capturing cool scenes or amazing sights from a low angle – literally, ground up! Whether it's looking down or looking up, like I did when my daughter couldn't decide to help with dinner or go back to her room. What an opportunity to grab a candid photograph for the @52frames competition. I was lying on the kitchen floor using a normal 58mm lens to create this effect. Eventually, she made the right call! 😄
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Mark

@mortmanphotography
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise