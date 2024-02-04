"I spotted my daughter from the kitchen, looking down! 📸 This week's photo challenge is all about snapping pics 'From Below.' Try capturing cool scenes or amazing sights from a low angle – literally, ground up! Whether it's looking down or looking up, like I did when my daughter couldn't decide to help with dinner or go back to her room. What an opportunity to grab a candid photograph for the @52frames competition. I was lying on the kitchen floor using a normal 58mm lens to create this effect. Eventually, she made the right call! 😄