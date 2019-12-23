Previous
Walking Cane by mozette
Photo 3640

Walking Cane

Yesterday my foot was so sore I had to break out my walking cane... it's been put away since around 2017, the last time I broke one of my toes.

I feel as though I'm the world's biggest clutz!
23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

Lynda Parker

Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me.
