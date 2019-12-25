Previous
Merry Christmas by mozette
Merry Christmas

Our Christmas Eve is European. We celebrate eating and giving the presents at my cousin's house.

Today, though, we chill out and enjoy a quiet one.
25th December 2019

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
