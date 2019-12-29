Sign up
Photo 3646
Christmas Success
I bought these two items from the Logan Artists Association and gave the ring holder to my niece and the earth bowl to my Sister In Law. They both loved the gifts!
It's wonderful when people in your life love what you've picked for them.
29th December 2019
29th Dec 19
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
7th December 2019 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas_presents
