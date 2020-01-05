Sign up
Photo 3652
Oroton Coin Purse
I spotted this lovely thing at Vinnies at Underwood, and didn't know what it was; not until I asked about it.
I'm so proud I did because I bought it!
5th January 2020
5th Jan 20
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
3rd January 2020 10:08am
Tags
oroton
,
op_shopping
