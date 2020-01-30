Previous
Street Library by mozette
Photo 3678

Street Library

I found a very cool street library near my brother's house... it was chock full of books and I took some to exchange!

I loved it.

I did get sunburned, but that's how it goes sometimes.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
