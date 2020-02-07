Sign up
Photo 3686
Walkin' the Dog
There was a break in the deluge today... so I took Ellie for a walk. She enjoyed it, right up until the humidity set in. Well, that got us both!
We found the wetlands to be a great source of nice cool rain water.... she walked around in it and guzzled her share of it too.
We took our time getting home.. and once back home, she drank more water before flopping down in the coolest part of the house.
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
7th February 2020 10:03am
Tags
walking
,
ellie
,
brighton_days
