Walkin' the Dog

There was a break in the deluge today... so I took Ellie for a walk. She enjoyed it, right up until the humidity set in. Well, that got us both!



We found the wetlands to be a great source of nice cool rain water.... she walked around in it and guzzled her share of it too.



We took our time getting home.. and once back home, she drank more water before flopping down in the coolest part of the house.