Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3717
Me and Ellie selfie
A friend online asked me to put up a photo of us two together.
Ellie doesn't like getting her photo taken. And so this took a few attempts to get.
9th March 2020
9th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
3717
photos
8
followers
14
following
1018% complete
View this month »
3710
3711
3712
3713
3714
3715
3716
3717
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
7th March 2020 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ellie
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close