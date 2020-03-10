Previous
Early morning walk by mozette
Photo 3718

Early morning walk

We went to the Shorncliffe Pier and beach, but there weren't many people there. So I took some great photos.

Ellie didn't want to stick around...So we drove to Moora Park and I had a coffee at Preeces.
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
