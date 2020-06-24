Previous
Thank you by mozette
Photo 3824

Thank you

My very nice, very quiet next door neighbour is moving out today. Over the past year, I've been pulling in his bin on rubbish collection day when he's not home.

Well, I got a knock on the door this afternoon, and he thanked me for doing this for him over the time he's been living here. And he handed me these two blocks of chocolate.

How lovely is this?
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
bkb in the city
Very nice of him. I those chocolate bars
June 24th, 2020  
Lynda Parker
@bkbinthecity I really wasn't expecting this. Normally, neighbours move and they don't give me anything - no forwarding address or anything. But this is my first chocolate.
June 24th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
This is the best brand, Cadbury. Hope you enjoyed it.
June 24th, 2020  
