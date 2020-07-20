Previous
Next
So many by mozette
Photo 3850

So many

Last night I moved my vinyls so they were all in the same place.

In turn, I moved all my gardening books so they were in a spot I could get to more easily.

I'll show you that tomorrow.
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1054% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise