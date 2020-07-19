Sign up
Photo 3849
Song Book
I collect song books.
Reader's Digest used to sell them in the 1980s and people seem to toss them out when their family passes away.
So, I get mine from op-shops.
I love them.
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
3849
photos
6
followers
13
following
1054% complete
3842
3843
3844
3845
3846
3847
3848
3849
Views
6
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
17th July 2020 2:16pm
Exif
collections
,
vinyls
,
my_place
