Song Book by mozette
Photo 3849

Song Book

I collect song books.

Reader's Digest used to sell them in the 1980s and people seem to toss them out when their family passes away.

So, I get mine from op-shops.

I love them.
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
