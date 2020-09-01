Sign up
Photo 3893
A Tractractor
This is one of the vehicles my grandpa drove when he was in his 30s out at Allora on the Darling Downs.
He's the smiling guy in the back in the middle.
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
3893
photos
6
followers
13
following
1066% complete
View this month »
3886
3887
3888
3889
3890
3891
3892
3893
Tags
history
,
allora
