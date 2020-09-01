Previous
Next
A Tractractor by mozette
Photo 3893

A Tractractor

This is one of the vehicles my grandpa drove when he was in his 30s out at Allora on the Darling Downs.

He's the smiling guy in the back in the middle.
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1066% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise