Previous
Next
New leaves by mozette
Photo 3909

New leaves

I potted up this fiddle leaf plant from inside to outside, and I'm happy to say it's enjoying the change of scenery.

It's begun to put out more leaves and spread itself out.
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1070% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise