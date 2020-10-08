Previous
Next
A Little Frog by mozette
Photo 3930

A Little Frog

Mum showed me this cute little guy hiding in the curl of a leaf on Monday.

They're cute until they land on you, right?
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1076% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise