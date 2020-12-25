Previous
Hosting My First Christmas by mozette
Hosting My First Christmas

I hosted my first Christmas, and it w went off so well.

My first big meal was a vegan stuffed pumpkin. I found the recipe on Pinterest. It was delicious.
