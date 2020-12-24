Previous
Next
Christmas Eve Preparations by mozette
Photo 4007

Christmas Eve Preparations

I've been busy this morning preparing for tomorrow and lunch with my folks.

The last minute decorations were put out, including the Santa hat on Migalu.
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1097% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise