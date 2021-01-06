Previous
Possum Food by mozette
Photo 4020

Possum Food

My poor Dahlias have been nipped and chewed on by the local possums. This lovely flower is gone because those precocious little guys thought to eat them for dinner.
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

