Photo 4021
Getting Organised
Well, it's the new year, and I'm jumping in feet first with my organising. I've tossed a few old Christmas decorations out, am donating my old 5ft tree, and have been able to free up 2 boxes.
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
7th January 2021 10:37am
my_place
let's_get_organised
