We're In Lockdown by mozette
We're In Lockdown

Well, we've been put into a 3-day lockdown here in Brisbane. We've had the UK strain of the virus show up here.

I'm happy to stay home.
8th January 2021

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
