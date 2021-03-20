Previous
Next
Tupperware Sorted by mozette
Photo 4093

Tupperware Sorted

I got in and sorted my Tupperware. I tossed out one lid, where the seal broke, and am giving away my toasted sandwich maker.

I'm going well.
20th March 2021 20th Mar 21

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1121% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise