Photo 4260
New Sunnies
At the charity store I'm working at, we sell brand new sunglasses. I spotted these, and loved them.
And they cost way less than if I bought them retail.
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
sunglasses
bkb in the city
They are very nice
September 3rd, 2021
