New Sunnies

At the charity store I'm working at, we sell brand new sunglasses. I spotted these, and loved them.

And they cost way less than if I bought them retail.
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

Lynda Parker

@mozette
bkb in the city
They are very nice
September 3rd, 2021  
