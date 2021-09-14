Previous
A Friendly Dog by mozette
Photo 4271

A Friendly Dog

This morning, when I pulled into my car port, this friendly red dog came running up to me. It didn't have any tags or a name or a phone number to callon its collar.

How cute is it?
Lynda Parker

@mozette
