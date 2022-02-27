Torrential Rain

I'm here in Brisbane, Australia, and we've had 2 months of rain in a week.



It's flooded everywhere. Farmers can't plant their winter crops because all their top soil is washed away, and they have to pickle their farms again.



All of our trains, buses and ferries are closed down, as our rivers rise and roads are flooded.



And just this morning, I heard there's a storm coming to dump more rain from Moreton Bay.