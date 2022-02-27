Sign up
Photo 4437
Torrential Rain
I'm here in Brisbane, Australia, and we've had 2 months of rain in a week.
It's flooded everywhere. Farmers can't plant their winter crops because all their top soil is washed away, and they have to pickle their farms again.
All of our trains, buses and ferries are closed down, as our rivers rise and roads are flooded.
And just this morning, I heard there's a storm coming to dump more rain from Moreton Bay.
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
1
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
rain
,
mother_nature
bruni
ace
What is Mother Nature doing to us. for you the rain and for the snow. but we're used to freezing cold weather with lots of wind and snow falls. I just counted the days to Spring, about 3o days.
Your plants look nice and healthy. have a great weekend
February 26th, 2022
