Photo 4475
Winter Shopping
I love to shop for clothes, and I'm so happy I work at lifeline.
We just got our winter stock in.
6th April 2022
6th Apr 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
5th April 2022 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
lifeline
,
charity_store
,
op_shopping
