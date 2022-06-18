Previous
The Second One by mozette
Photo 4548

The Second One

I stuffed up the first one. I find painting these things is like making pancakes, you stuff up the first one.

But it's been a long time since I painted a set of these.
18th June 2022

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
