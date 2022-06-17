Previous
They Arrived by mozette
Photo 4547

They Arrived

After three months, being ripped off once, Mum showed me that Amazon had a better range of coasters to paint.

And today, they arrived!
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
