Previous
Next
Frankie by mozette
Photo 4546

Frankie

Yesterday, I visited my folks place and got cuddles from their little dog, Frankie.

He wasn't eating. So, I cut up some cheese.. that didn't work. Well I brought out the pork and cut a pieces of the rink off it and hid it under his food... well, he ate it all!

Cheeky little guy!
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1245% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise