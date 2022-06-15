Previous
Repotted Jade Trunk by mozette
Repotted Jade Trunk

I potted up my jade trunk which I cut up about a month ago.

I hope it grows well.
15th June 2022

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1245% complete

