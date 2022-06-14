Previous
Next
Abstract Works by mozette
Photo 4544

Abstract Works

A friend of mine asked for some new abstract works from me. It took a while for me to get an idea of what to do.

After taking photos, I decided on making line works. This is some colours from my garden.
14th June 2022 14th Jun 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1244% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise